Thompson (lower body) was on the ice Sunday in a regular full-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Thompson has yet to suit up in game action since Jan. 21 while dealing with the lower-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, he appears trending in the right direction. After suiting up as a full participant for Sunday's practice, the veteran will have a chance to play in Monday's game against Edmonton. Thompson will need to be activated off injured reserve to re-join the lineup, but once he's cleared, the 36-year-old is expected to challenge for a bottom-six role in the lineup.