The Jets cleared Beaulieu from injured reserve Tuesday.

Beaulieu will take the place of Mathieu Perrault (upper body) -- who was placed on injured reserve -- on the Jets' active roster but will serve as a scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Predators. Even when he does take the ice, the 27-year-old defenseman's four points (all assists) don't make him a particularly attractive fantasy option.

