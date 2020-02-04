Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Activated off injured reserve
The Jets cleared Beaulieu from injured reserve Tuesday.
Beaulieu will take the place of Mathieu Perrault (upper body) -- who was placed on injured reserve -- on the Jets' active roster but will serve as a scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Predators. Even when he does take the ice, the 27-year-old defenseman's four points (all assists) don't make him a particularly attractive fantasy option.
