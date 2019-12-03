Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Aiming to return Sunday
Beaulieu (upper body) could return for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Beaulieu will remain on injured reserve for the next two games. The Jets have seven healthy defensemen to carry the load until then. The 27-year-old has recorded just one point through nine games, but he'll provide intriguing defensive abilities.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.