Beaulieu (undisclosed) will return Saturday versus the Predators, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Beaulieu has three assists representing his point total over 10 games since landing with the Jets (via Buffalo) at the trade deadline. If history is any indication, he won't be able to maintain that pace, but Beaulieu does have his moments offensively and is now insulated by a Winnipeg offense that ranks seventh in the NHL at 3.34 goals per game.