Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Busy in blowout win
Beaulieu recorded an assist, three shots and four hits in Friday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The assist gives Beaulieu 10 points (three goals, seven helpers) in 35 games split between the Sabres and Jets this season. The Jets defense is stretched thin with Joe Morrow (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body) and Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) all out, causing Beaulieu to skate a season-high 21:37 in Friday's appearance. Big minutes may continue to follow until the Jets have more healthy blueliners available.
