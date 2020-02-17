Play

Beaulieu scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Beaulieu's first tally of the year came at 1:36 of the third period, and it would be the game-winner. The defenseman now has six points, 47 hits and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances -- those numbers don't add up to much fantasy relevance.

