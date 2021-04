Beaulieu underwent successful surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum he'd been playing through and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Beaulieu's absence will test Winnipeg's depth at defense, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only picked up nine points in 63 games over the last two campaigns. The 28-year-old blueliner should be ready for next season's training camp.