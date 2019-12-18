Beaulieu registered an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 defeat to Carolina.

Beaulieu's helper got the Jets even with Carolina at two goals apiece in the second period before the wheels came off for Winnipeg. While not exactly an offensive force, the blueliner notched assists in two of his last three games but is still looking for his first goal of the year. The 26-year-old should be capable of reaching the 10-point mark for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign when he was with Montreal.