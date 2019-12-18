Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Earns assist in loss
Beaulieu registered an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 defeat to Carolina.
Beaulieu's helper got the Jets even with Carolina at two goals apiece in the second period before the wheels came off for Winnipeg. While not exactly an offensive force, the blueliner notched assists in two of his last three games but is still looking for his first goal of the year. The 26-year-old should be capable of reaching the 10-point mark for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign when he was with Montreal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.