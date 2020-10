Beaulieu signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Jets on Saturday.

Beaulieu struggled with injuries last season, but he proved enough to be signed for two more years in Winnipeg. Through 38 games with the team last year, the 27-year-old blueliner posted a goal, seven assists, 62 hits and 47 blocked shots. He'll likely slot in on the bottom pairing to next season with Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo both returning.