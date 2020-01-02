Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Facing extended absence
Beaulieu will miss at least a month due to a lower-body injury, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Beaulieu was injured in Tuesday's matchup with the Avs after blocking a shot. The blueliner is far from an offensive stud, he's registered just four helpers in 21 games, but his absence could expose netminder Connor Hellebuyck to more rubber. In his stead, the team will call-up a player from the minors, with Cameron Schilling and Sami Niku likely atop the list. Once a decision on who to promote is finalized, Beaulieu figures to be placed on injured reserve.
