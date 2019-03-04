Beaulieu recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The points are his first in three games since the trade that brought him to Winnipeg. Beaulieu isn't much of an offensive threat off the blue line with three goals and nine points through 33 games split between the Jets and Sabres, but he appears set for plenty of ice time down the stretch in a top-four role.

