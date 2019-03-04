Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: First points with new club
Beaulieu recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The points are his first in three games since the trade that brought him to Winnipeg. Beaulieu isn't much of an offensive threat off the blue line with three goals and nine points through 33 games split between the Jets and Sabres, but he appears set for plenty of ice time down the stretch in a top-four role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...