Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Game-time call Thursday
Beaulieu (upper body) could be an option versus Dallas on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
How Beaulieu responds to the game-day skate Thursday will determine whether he is ready to slot back into the lineup. The Ontario native has just one assist in nine games with the Jets, so fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on a lot of offensive output. If Beaulieu does play against the Stars, it will likely be Carl Dahlstrom who finds himself watching from the press box.
