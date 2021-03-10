Beaulieu (upper body) is expected to miss "weeks" and will be designated for injured reserve, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Beaulieu has appeared in all 25 games for the Jets this season in which he has registered 39 hits, 30 blocks and 26 shots. Given his limited offensive upside, the 28-year-old blueliner's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Coach Paul Maurice didn't commit to either Sami Niku or Logan Stanley to move into the lineup.