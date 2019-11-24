Beaulieu will not return to Saturday's game after suffering an upper-body injury in the second period.

Beaulieu's departure leaves the Jets with only four defensemen after Josh Morrissey left earlier with a lower-body injury. While nothing has been confirmed, it appeared Beaulieu hurt his hand while blocking a shot. Hopefully, both defensemen can recover in time to suit up for Wednesday's road contest in San Jose. After the game, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg relayed that coach Paul Maurice said Beaulieu would require some tests. The results of those tests will likely determine the blueliner's status going forward.