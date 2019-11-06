Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Logs regular shift in season debut
Beaulieu (upper body) was held off the scoresheet but had three hits and two PIM in 18:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey.
Beaulieu returned Tuesday from an injury that kept him sidelined for the first month-plus and he logged 24 shifts for the Jets, almost exclusively at even strength. The 26-year-old had just 12 points in 48 games last season, but his presence does help bolster a blueline that's still without Dustin Byfuglien (suspension) and Tucker Poolman (upper body).
