Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Nearing return
Coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Beaulieu (lower body) was a full participant at practice and could return for Saturday's game against St. Louis.
Beaulieu has missed the past 11 games with a lower-body issue but skated in a full contact jersey for the first time since the injury Thursday. Maurice did rule the defenseman out for Friday's game against Boston, but added there's a good chance for his return Saturday. The 27-year-old has just four assists through 21 games this campaign, so his return won't affect things too much from a fantasy perspective. Expect the team to provide an update Beaulieu's health in the coming days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.