Coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Beaulieu (lower body) was a full participant at practice and could return for Saturday's game against St. Louis.

Beaulieu has missed the past 11 games with a lower-body issue but skated in a full contact jersey for the first time since the injury Thursday. Maurice did rule the defenseman out for Friday's game against Boston, but added there's a good chance for his return Saturday. The 27-year-old has just four assists through 21 games this campaign, so his return won't affect things too much from a fantasy perspective. Expect the team to provide an update Beaulieu's health in the coming days.