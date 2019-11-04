Beaulieu (upper body) is expected to make his season debut Tuesday against the Devils, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Beaulieu's upper-body injury kept him off the ice for the first month of the season, but coach Paul Maurice announced he'll likely be lifted from injured reserve and plugged into the lineup Tuesday. The 27-year-old posted five points in 18 games with the Jets last year, and he's expected to start out on the bottom pairing.