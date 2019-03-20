Beaulieu sustained an undisclosed injury that will sideline him for Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Beaulieu's injury will allow Sami Niku to stay in the lineup following the return of Joe Morrow (lower body). The 25-year-old Beaulieu could struggle for minutes once Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) is given the green light, despite having logged 17:38 of ice time per game for the Jets after coming over at the trade deadline.