Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Out against Anaheim
Beaulieu sustained an undisclosed injury that will sideline him for Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Beaulieu's injury will allow Sami Niku to stay in the lineup following the return of Joe Morrow (lower body). The 25-year-old Beaulieu could struggle for minutes once Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) is given the green light, despite having logged 17:38 of ice time per game for the Jets after coming over at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...