Beaulieu will be sidelined for at least four weeks due to an upper-body injury, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Given the expected length of his absence, it's a foregone conclusion that Beaulieu will start the 2019-20 campaign on long-term injured reserve. Anthony Bitetto, Tucker Poolman and the recently acquired Carl Dahlstrom are the leading candidates to replace Beaulieu on the Jets' bottom pairing for the duration of his recovery.