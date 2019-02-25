The Jets acquired Beaulieu in exchange for a sixth-round pick from the Jets, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Beaulieu was a healthy scratch with the Sabres in 16 of 21 games since the calendar flipped to 2019, and he has just seven points in 30 contests this season. He'll add some depth to the Jets' blue line, which has both Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Joe Morrow (lower body) on injured reserve without definitive return dates.