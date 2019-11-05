Beaulieu (upper body) will be in the lineup against New Jersey on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Beaulieu will be making his 2019-20 season debut after getting hurt just before the start of the year. The Ontario native offers limited fantasy upside, as he has cracked the 20-point mark just once in his eight-year NHL career. With the blueliner available, Luca Sbisa and Carl Dahlstrom will find themselves relegated to the press box, depending on the status of Tucker Poolman (upper body).

More News
Our Latest Stories