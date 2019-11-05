Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Playing against Devils
Beaulieu (upper body) will be in the lineup against New Jersey on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Beaulieu will be making his 2019-20 season debut after getting hurt just before the start of the year. The Ontario native offers limited fantasy upside, as he has cracked the 20-point mark just once in his eight-year NHL career. With the blueliner available, Luca Sbisa and Carl Dahlstrom will find themselves relegated to the press box, depending on the status of Tucker Poolman (upper body).
