Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Pointless streak continues
Beaulieu remains stuck in a nine-game pointless streak dating back to Feb. 16 versus Chicago.
Beaulieu isn't exactly an offensive force, considering he has topped the 20-point mark just once in his NHL career. Still, the Jets were likely hoping for more out of the Ontario native and could decide to give Anthony Bitetto a look if Beaulieu continues to struggle offensively.
