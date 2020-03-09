Play

Beaulieu remains stuck in a nine-game pointless streak dating back to Feb. 16 versus Chicago.

Beaulieu isn't exactly an offensive force, considering he has topped the 20-point mark just once in his NHL career. Still, the Jets were likely hoping for more out of the Ontario native and could decide to give Anthony Bitetto a look if Beaulieu continues to struggle offensively.

