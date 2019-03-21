Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Remains sidelined
Beaulieu (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Beaulieu's absence will continue to test Winnipeg's depth at defense, but it will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only recorded 10 points in 40 games this campaign. Another update on the 26-year-old's status should surface once he's deemed fit to play.
