Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Ruled out Friday
Beaulieu (upper body) won't be in action against the Sharks on Friday and is doubtful for Saturday's clash with Vegas as well, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Despite reportedly getting closer to making his season debut, Beaulieu is expected to miss both games of the Jets' back-to-back. Once cleared to play, the blue line should bump Carl Dahlstrom or Luca Sbisa from the lineup, which could happen as early as Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey. In order to play, Beaulieu will need to be activated off injured reserve, which could see Carl Dahlstrom back on waivers or Tucker Poolman sent back down to the minors.
