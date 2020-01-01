Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Seen limping post-game
Beaulieu (lower body) was spotted limping after Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Beaulieu blocked a shot while killing a penalty in the third period. He was able to take a couple of shifts after the incident, but didn't play during the last 6:43 of the contest. It's unclear if his limited usage was due to the potential injury or a personnel choice by coach Paul Maurice. There should be an update on the defenseman's status prior to Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.
