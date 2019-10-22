Beaulieu (upper body) took the ice prior to Tuesday's game-day skate, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

While Beaulieu was originally expected to miss a minimum of four weeks, which would put him into early November, coach Paul Maurice told reporters Beaulieu could be back as soon as Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim. Whether the blueliner joins the team for its three-game road trip will help to clarify his timeline. In the meantime, Anthony Bitetto and Carl Dahlstrom figure to continue holding down the third pairing.