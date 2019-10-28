Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Sports no-contact sweater
Bealieu (upper body) participated in Monday's practice with a no-contact jersey, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Beaulieu has been skating for nearly a week now, but he should be considered a long shot to play Tuesday against the Ducks since he hasn't been cleared for contact yet. The 26-year-old could suit up Friday against the Sharks. Once he's healthy, Beaulieu figures to slot onto the bottom pairing, although he may have to compete with Carl Dahlstorm for ice time. Another roadblock is rookie Ville Heniola, who can play one more game before burning a year of his entry-level contract, possibly sticking with the Jets.
