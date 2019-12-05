Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Suiting up versus Dallas
Beaulieu (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Stars on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Beaulieu will be back in action following a four-game stint on the shelf. The Ontario native is not exactly an offensive powerhouse, he has just one point in nine games for the Jets this year, but should help limit the amount of shots Connor Hellebuyck sees on a nightly basis. With Beaulieau available, Carl Dahlstrom will be relegated to the press box.
