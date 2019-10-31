Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Trending toward return
Beaulieu (upper body) was a full participant at Thursday's practice and could rejoin the lineup as soon as Friday against San Jose, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Beaulieu has yet to play this year due to an upper-body injury, but he appears to be on track to make his season debut against the Sharks. The 26-year-old will likely step into a bottom-four role upon his return.
