Beaulieu (upper body) is expected to be sidelined 7-10 days, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports, which will keep him out at least the next three games.

Beaulieu's absence will open the door for either Anthony Bitetto or Carl Dahlstrom to slot back into the lineup. Given the 26-year-old Beaulieu's recovery timeline, the club could decide to designate him for injured reserve in order to free up a roster spot for a player to be brought up from AHL Manitoba. Ville Heinola could be a candidate if the Jets want to add another blueliner.