Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Won't play Saturday
Beaulieu (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Beaulieu was a full participant at practice Thursday, so he's definitely closing in on a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville for his next opportunity to do so.
