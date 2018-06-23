Jets' Nathan Smith: Drafted by Jets in Round 3
Smith was drafted 91st overall by the Jets at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Smith was one of the USHL's better scorers this past season (17 goals 47 points in 51 games), but he will turn 20 years old in October. A Minnesota State (Mankato) commit, Smith has a good set of hands and plenty of grit, but he will need to produce quickly at the collegiate level because of his age. The draft is a crap shoot at this point, but the Jets appeared to have reached for Smith here.
