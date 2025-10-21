Pionk recorded a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Pionk got on the scoresheet for the first time this season when he set up a Jonathan Toews goal in the third. The 30-year-old Pionk has a helper, 10 shots on net, four hits, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through six contests. It's a little concerning that he's not piling up hits as aggressively as in previous seasons, as it's Pionk's physicality and all-around production that provides the bulk of his fantasy value.