Pionk registered a power-play assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The consistent defenseman had a hand in Blake Wheeler's third-period tally. Pionk has racked up 37 points (21 on the power play), 127 shots and 136 hits in 57 outings this season. His key role in the Jets' star-loaded power play should keep the 24-year-old as a viable fantasy asset through the end of the year.