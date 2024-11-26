Pionk registered two assists, including one on the power play, fired three shots on goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
Pionk put an end to a five-game point drought when he set up Nino Niederreiter's go-ahead tally in the second period. In the third, Pionk also had the primary helper on an Alex Iafallo tally. After a hot October, Pionk's consistency has dropped in November, though he's still registered seven helpers over 12 outings this month. The defenseman has a total of 19 points (six on the power play), 41 shots on net, 36 hits, 35 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-12 rating across 22 appearances in his usual roles on the second pairing and second power-play unit.
