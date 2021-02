Pionk produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Pionk controlled the puck and picked out Mason Appleton, who hit the empty net to finish the scoring. The 25-year-old Pionk continues to impress among the Jets' blueliners -- he has 14 points, 41 hits, 21 blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and 27 shots on net through 17 appearances.