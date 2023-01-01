Pionk scored a power-play goal on two shots, supplied an assist, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Pionk entered Saturday with no points in his last six games. He ended 2022 with a bang, opening the scoring in the first period and sending a shot that Kyle Connor tipped in for the game-winner in the third. With six tallies and 10 helpers through 37 contests, Pionk is right in line with the level of offense that would be normally expected of him. He's added 62 shots on net, 81 hits, 63 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-9 rating.