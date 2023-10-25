Pionk posted two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against the Blues.

Pionk ended up with a plus-2 rating and a shot on goal in 18:44 of ice time. The multi-point effort snapped a four-game scoreless skid, which dated back to Oct. 11 when he registered an assist in a 5-3 loss to Calgary. It was his first game with two or more points since going for a goal and an assist in New Jersey on Feb. 19 last season. While Pionk could improve upon the 23 assists he collected in 2022-23 , he likely won't reach the 10-goal mark for a second straight campaign in 2023-24.