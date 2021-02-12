Pionk scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-1 win over Ottawa. He also had three shots, two blocks and two hits.

After enduring a 12-game goal drought to start the season, Pionk jumped on a rebound at the side of the net and wrapped it around the far post to finally break loose with 6:15 left in the game. The 25-year-old has still managed to be productive offensively despite the goal skid, producing assists in nine of 12 games prior to Thursday. Pionk will take a five-game point streak (one goal, four assists) into Saturday's rematch with the Senators.