Play

Pionk picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss at home to the Islanders.

Pionk also dished out three hits in the loss. Through nine games, the 24-year-old blueliner has collected six points, including a pair of power-play helpers. Poink had 13 power-play points a season ago, as a member of the Rangers.

More News
Our Latest Stories