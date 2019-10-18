Jets' Neal Pionk: Comes through on power play
Pionk picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss at home to the Islanders.
Pionk also dished out three hits in the loss. Through nine games, the 24-year-old blueliner has collected six points, including a pair of power-play helpers. Poink had 13 power-play points a season ago, as a member of the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.