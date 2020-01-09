Pionk produced an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Pionk has eight helpers and 31 hits through his last nine games. The defenseman already has a career-high 28 points in 44 contests this season. He's added 99 hits, 95 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating. He won't fly under the radar much longer, especially with 15 of his points coming on the power play so far.