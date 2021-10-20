Pionk posted two assists (one on the power play), five shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

Pionk had a hand in Josh Morrissey's power-play goal in the second period as well as an Andrew Copp tally in the third. The 26-year-old Pionk has lived up to his billing as a well-round player through three games. He has three helpers, 11 shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and eight PIM already, providing the category coverage that can appeal to nearly all fantasy managers.