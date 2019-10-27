Pionk produced an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Pionk sprung Kyle Connor for a two-on-one in overtime, and Connor fed Bryan Little for the game-winning goal. Pionk has been relatively consistent this year, with eight points in 12 appearances. The 24-year-old defenseman had 26 points in 73 games with the Rangers last year, but if his hot start continues throughout 2019-20, he'll be setting a new high mark.