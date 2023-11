Pionk notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Pionk helped out on a Morgan Barron tally in the third period. This was Pionk's third point in the last five games, matching his output from October. The 28-year-old blueliner has a goal, five assists, 27 shots on net, 30 hits, 17 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests in a top-four role. His fantasy value is highest in formats that count the physical categories.