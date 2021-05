Pionk posted an assist, seven hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Pionk was credited with the secondary assist on Kyle Connor's empty-net tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Pionk was a key part of the Jets' blue line in the regular season with 32 points, 137 hits, 100 shots on goal and 74 blocked shots in 54 outings. He'll work in a top-four role with power-play time during the postseason.