Pionk missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press. He's questionable for Thursday's game versus New Jersey.

Pionk has five goals, 25 points, 53 PIM and 187 hits in 68 outings in 2023-24. If he can't play Thursday, then Colin Miller, who spent the past three games as a healthy scratch, might serve on the second pairing alongside Brenden Dillon.