Pionk (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Dallas, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Head coach Scott Arniel said Monday that Pionk is "really close" to returning to game action, and the 29-year-old worked on the second defensive pairing during Wednesday's practice session while also seeing some time with the second power-play unit. The Jets want to see how Pionk fares ahead of Thursday's puck drop, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.