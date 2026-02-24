Pionk (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Tuesday.

Pionk appeared to be on track to return to the lineup from a lower-body injury against Vancouver on Wednesday. However, he will miss additional action after suffering a new injury. Pionk hasn't played since Jan. 13 against the Islanders and remains on injured reserve. He has two goals, eight points, 76 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 84 hits across 40 appearances this season.