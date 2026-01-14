Pionk was labeled week-to-week with an undisclosed injury Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Pionk missed Friday's clash with the Kings due to a foot injury, but played in the last two games, so it's not immediately clear if this is related. The blueliner is currently stuck in a 12-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 15 versus the Senators. During his slump, Pionk managed just two assists and could be in danger of missing the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2018-19, especially if he misses significant time due to his undisclosed injury.