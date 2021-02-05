Pionk posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Pionk's had a shot attempt in the second period that bounced out to Mark Scheifele, who scored on the rebound to put the Jets ahead 3-1. The 25-year-old Pionk has collected half of his offense versus the Flames this season -- he has one helper in each of the four games they've played. He's up to eight assists, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating in 11 contests overall. Good news for DFS players -- the Jets' next game is in Calgary on Feb. 9, and Pionk would be a solid depth option.